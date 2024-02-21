Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,679 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.