Block (SQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Block to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Block Trading Up 0.1 %

Block stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock worth $1,869,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.