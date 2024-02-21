Blue Investment Partners LLC Buys 105,916 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

