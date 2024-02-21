Blue Investment Partners LLC Buys 471 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.27. 229,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,653. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $251.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.