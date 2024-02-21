Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Boise Cascade worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. 66,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

