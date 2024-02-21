Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Booking were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Booking by 11.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $4,228,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,700.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,560.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,243.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,382.54 and a 52-week high of $3,844.76.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

