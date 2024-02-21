Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $145.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,183,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,636,000 after purchasing an additional 198,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

