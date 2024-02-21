Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 246.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 180,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. 178,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

