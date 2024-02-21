Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 3639878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Bowleven alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLVN

Bowleven Trading Down 20.7 %

About Bowleven

The firm has a market capitalization of £797,942.60, a P/E ratio of -27.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.