Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 3639878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
