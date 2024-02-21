Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 20,282 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. 5,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,537,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,101 shares of company stock valued at $19,605,049. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

