Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 30,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,375. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

