Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $539,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 98,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

NOG traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

