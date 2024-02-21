Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.76 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Meritage Homes worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after buying an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

MTH stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.