Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Jabil worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 93.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after buying an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Jabil by 15.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. 50,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

