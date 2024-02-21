Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. 66,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,817. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

