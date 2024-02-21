Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.50. 25,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,084. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.12 and a 200 day moving average of $274.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

