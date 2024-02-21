Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dover by 193.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dover by 128.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $164.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

