Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Assured Guaranty worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,119,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 826,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 54.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,466,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.2 %

AGO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.