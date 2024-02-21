Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,602,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after buying an additional 259,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after buying an additional 226,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.17. 12,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

