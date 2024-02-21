Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.19. 28,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,379. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

