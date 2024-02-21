Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.68. 56,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

