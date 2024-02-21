Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,928 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Avnet worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $893,700,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

