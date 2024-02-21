Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,731 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $34,770,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,710. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.