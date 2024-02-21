Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 962 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Group 1 Automotive worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $262.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.21. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.33 and a 1 year high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.86 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

