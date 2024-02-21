Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.00

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 3675144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.96).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
In other Brickability Group news, insider Sharon Mary Collins bought 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,006.17 ($25,190.34). In other news, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($79,325.11). Also, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,006.17 ($25,190.34). Insiders have acquired a total of 782,797 shares of company stock worth $53,150,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.21% of the company’s stock.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
