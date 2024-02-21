Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.00

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 3675144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.96).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRCK

Brickability Group Price Performance

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.81. The stock has a market cap of £241.47 million, a P/E ratio of 855.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Brickability Group

In other Brickability Group news, insider Sharon Mary Collins bought 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,006.17 ($25,190.34). In other news, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($79,325.11). Also, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,006.17 ($25,190.34). Insiders have acquired a total of 782,797 shares of company stock worth $53,150,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Brickability Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.