BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 over the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 962.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 596,386 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.