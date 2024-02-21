BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 962.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 596,386 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $44.32.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
