BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.87. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 52,801 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRSP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $881.33 million, a P/E ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.