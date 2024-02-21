Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 130,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 128.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 57,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 109,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 2,242,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,400,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

