Brokerages Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target at $47.51

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.51.

BIRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $458,539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $99,615,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $27,152,000.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.