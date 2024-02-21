Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$56.50

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$48.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.98. The company has a market cap of C$13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.68%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

