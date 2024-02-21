Brokerages Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) PT at C$1.58

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of LGN opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. Logan Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.50 million.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

