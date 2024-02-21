Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target at $45.10

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

