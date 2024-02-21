Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) PT at $10.20

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCN. CIBC downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
