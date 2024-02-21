Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) PT at $10.20

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCN. CIBC downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE:TCN opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

