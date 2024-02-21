Brokers Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.60.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$32.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$33.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

