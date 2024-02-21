Brokers Set Expectations for Bandwidth Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $346.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $172,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $35,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at $352,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,492 shares of company stock valued at $314,603. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

