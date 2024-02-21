Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,196,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookline Bancorp worth $47,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,623,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,630,000 after buying an additional 1,848,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 930,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

