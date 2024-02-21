Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.
Byrna Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ BYRN opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.53.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
