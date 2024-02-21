Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.44

Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 9837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

