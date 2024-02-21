Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.10. The stock had a trading volume of 411,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.75 and a 200 day moving average of $258.05. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

