Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

CDRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadre

Cadre Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CDRE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.36. Cadre has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,201,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,224 over the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 4,106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $5,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadre by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.