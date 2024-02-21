CAE Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CAE Stock Up 1.4 %

CAE stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. CAE has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CAE by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.