Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. 1,506,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

