Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. 892,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

