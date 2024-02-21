Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.65, but opened at $39.55. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 1,267,574 shares.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,345,000 after acquiring an additional 942,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.85.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

