Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

