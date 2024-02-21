Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 8,993 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $615.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

