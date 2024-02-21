Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $89.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.