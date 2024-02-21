Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Canaan to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 154.49%. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canaan Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of CAN opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $377.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.04. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
