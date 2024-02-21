Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Canaan to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 154.49%. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canaan Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of CAN opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $377.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.04. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43,668 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 2,497.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 757,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

