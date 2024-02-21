Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $166.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $148.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

