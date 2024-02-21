Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.05 on Friday. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

